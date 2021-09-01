UW Health launches clinic to care for those with sickle cell disease

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health announced the opening of a new clinic Tuesday meant to coordinate care for patients with sickle cell disease.

The health group said this “often-misunderstood condition” causes red blood cells to have an abnormal shape and structure, which impacts blood flow. It can cause pain, as well as issues with bones, joints and organs.

Dr. Moniba Nazeef, head of the clinic, explained that patients with this condition often report negative experiences within their care, which can result in negative long-term care impacts. UW Health also noted sickle cell disease has disproportionately affected those of African ancestry.

“We want this new clinic to create a multidisciplinary health care team that is confident and well-versed in the unique needs of patients with sickle cell disease, ensuring patients get the right care when they need it,” said Dr. Nazeef.

While the clinic is in its early stages, Dr. Nazeef said they hope to add more specialists and care team members to improve support services for patients.

