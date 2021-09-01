Advertisement

UW-Madison PD will increase patrols downtown over coming weeks

UW-Madison Police Department
UW-Madison Police Department(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW-Madison Police Department will increase its patrols downtown adjacent to campus over the next few weeks in response to an uptick in violent crimes in those areas.

In a letter sent by the university, Chief Kristen Roman told students the various reports of crimes off-campus near where students live are “understandably” concerning. In one instance, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed over two weeks ago in a drive-by shooting on Lathrop Street, near Camp Randall.

Roman also noted that these crimes have been targeted and have not involved any UW-Madison students.

“I understand it’s still concerning when these types of events occur- but I wanted our community to understand these are not random acts of violence,” stated Chief Roman.

Chief Roman praised City of Madison Police Department for their response in the recent violent crimes, including a few where they arrested people involved. She stated that her department and MPD will communicate to ensure safety where the city and campus meet.

Students are automatically enrolled in the WiscAlert system, which allows the campus community to know about any threats on campus. There are also off-campus alerts that students can opt into on their WiscAlert Portal in MyUW, Roman said.

Chief Roman added for general safety tips, students can visit the department’s website.

The fall semester for UW-Madison begins on September 8.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation
More Wis. counties move into very high COVID-19 activity levels
A police car.
5 arrested in Baraboo drug search

Latest News

Mayor Rhodes-Conway prioritizes affordable housing in new budget
Evers proclaims August 31 as Overdose Awareness Day
Camp Randall Stadium is expected to be filled with fans when the season opens on Sept. 4.
New COVID-19 rules for Badger Game Day
Badger gameday safety protocol
Badger gameday safety protocol