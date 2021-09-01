UW-Madison PD will increase patrols downtown over coming weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW-Madison Police Department will increase its patrols downtown adjacent to campus over the next few weeks in response to an uptick in violent crimes in those areas.

In a letter sent by the university, Chief Kristen Roman told students the various reports of crimes off-campus near where students live are “understandably” concerning. In one instance, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed over two weeks ago in a drive-by shooting on Lathrop Street, near Camp Randall.

Roman also noted that these crimes have been targeted and have not involved any UW-Madison students.

“I understand it’s still concerning when these types of events occur- but I wanted our community to understand these are not random acts of violence,” stated Chief Roman.

Chief Roman praised City of Madison Police Department for their response in the recent violent crimes, including a few where they arrested people involved. She stated that her department and MPD will communicate to ensure safety where the city and campus meet.

Students are automatically enrolled in the WiscAlert system, which allows the campus community to know about any threats on campus. There are also off-campus alerts that students can opt into on their WiscAlert Portal in MyUW, Roman said.

Chief Roman added for general safety tips, students can visit the department’s website.

The fall semester for UW-Madison begins on September 8.

