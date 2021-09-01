Advertisement

Wisconsin backs down on regulating swimming pool rental app

Swimming pool generic (Source: Pexels)
Swimming pool generic (Source: Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin regulators have backed down on demands that operators of a startup that allows private homeowners to rent their swimming pools by the hour said would kill their business.

Wisconsin regulators told Swimply in April that pools offered for rent would have to be treated the same as large, public swimming pools.

That meant a pool’s owner would have to obtain a license and meet tougher construction requirements. But on Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection notified attorneys for Swimply that most pools offered for rent would not have to meet those higher standards.

Wisconsin was the first state to push back against Swimply, which started in 2018 with four pools in New Jersey but has taken off during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation
More Wis. counties move into very high COVID-19 activity levels
A police car.
5 arrested in Baraboo drug search

Latest News

Cooler temperatures and lots of sunshine is expected over the next couple days.
A Little Cooler Today
Proposal passed by Madison Common Council to set up temporary campground
A police car.
Man suspected of burglarizing UW-Madison sorority house
History of War on Terror
The legacy of the war on terror