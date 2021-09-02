$5 million awarded to Dane Co. nonprofits supporting underserved communities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials announced Thursday what nonprofit organizations would receive a combined $5 million in grants to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and expand their services.

County Executive Joe Parisi stated that these nonprofits have worked “tirelessly” to support the community through the pandemic.

“These grants will help our local non-profits recover from the impacts of the ongoing pandemic and boost their ability to support underserved communities,” said Parisi. “We congratulate the recipients and thank them for their commitment to serve the Dane County community.”

Sixty six organizations who provide services to underserved communities were awarded funding to expand on how they are able to help the community, including in housing and food security. The grant totals range from $50,000 to over $250,000.

Here are the awardees:

SSM Health at Home $75,000 Focus: meals for seniors

Community Organizations Promoting the Arts $50,000 Focus: youth support

Sunny Side Development, Ltd $50,000 Focus: utility support

Community Agency Bridging the Gap $150,000 Focus: family support

Operation Straighten-Up $50,000 Focus: basic needs / seniors

EOTO Culturally Rooted $150,000 Focus: linkage / mental health

YAFA: Yoga Accessible for All $65,000 Focus: mental health impacts

North Eastside Youth Basketball $50,000 Focus: youth support

MACH OneHealth $150,000 Focus: housing support

Occupy Madison, Inc. $150,000 Focus: housing support

Open Doors For Refugees $60,000

Root To Rise, Inc. $150,000 Focus: academic support

Madison Area Community Land Trust $150,000 Focus: sustainable housing

Families Back to the Table, Inc. $150,000 Focus: food security

Allied Wellness Center $70,000

Connecting The Dots with Mattie Inc. $150,000 Focus: housing impact

Extended Hands Pantry $80,000 Focus: food distribution

Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin $50,000 Focus: client linkage / support

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison, Inc. $50,000 Focus: transportation needs

FOSTER of Dane County, Inc. $91,435 Focus: basic needs

McFarland Youth Center $50,000 Focus: youth support

The Arc-Dane County $65,000 Focus: support for isolated IDD adults

Southeast Asian Healing Center $150,000 Focus: mental health in Hmong community

The Hmong Institute $250,301 Focus: basic needs, transportation, linkage, etc. for Southeast Asian community

Progress Center for Black Women $150,000 Focus: basic needs, support for BIPOC women

Friends of Stoughton Area Youth Center $65,000 Focus: youth support

JFMJ Academy, Inc. $150,000 Focus: basic needs

Neighborhood House Community Center $55,000 Focus: food security, basic needs

CEOs of Tomorrow, Inc. $50,000 Focus: youth support

Deerfield Community Center, Inc. $65,000 Focus: basic needs / youth support

Omega School, Inc. $50,000 Focus: virtual learning

Elver Park Neighborhood Center, operated by Wisconsin Youth Company $50,000 Focus: youth support

100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. $78,424 Focus: basic needs / youth support

Encore Studio for the Performing Arts, Inc. $75,000 Focus: disability support

Living Our Visions, Inc. $69,540 Focus: support for Latinx community

Kennedy Heights Community Center $55,900 Focus: basic needs

Outreach, Inc. $50,000 Focus: basic needs / seniors

Affordable Dental Care Inc. $64,700 Focus: health support

More Smiles Wisconsin, Inc. $64,700 Focus: health support

Latino Academy of Workforce Development $150,000 Focus: basic needs, translation, linkage for Latinx community

Project Home $50,000 Focus: basic needs

Forward Learning Youth and Young Adults $50,000 Focus: basic needs, linkage, mental health support

Tenant Resource Center $50,000 Focus: housing impact

Jessie Crawford Recovery Center $50,000 Focus: AODA support

Big Oak Child Care Center $50,000 Focus: childcare

Families and Schools Together, Inc. $50,000 Focus: family support

The Rainbow Project, Inc. $50,000 Focus: safety supplies, mental health support

Bayview Foundation $50,000 Focus: support Hmong community

Middleton Outreach Ministry $50,000 Focus: housing, basic needs, food

Movin’ Out, Inc. $50,000 Focus: housing stability for the disabled

Chrysalis $50,000 Focus: mental health support

Literacy Network $50,000 Focus: community resources

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County $50,000 Focus: youth support

Madison-Area Urban Ministry d/b/a JustDane $50,000 Focus: resource navigation / family support

The Road Home Dane County $50,000 Focus: housing impact

Operation Fresh Start $50,000 Focus: youth employment support

Domestic Abuse Intervention Services $50,000 Focus: safety text line access

Community Action Coalition for South-Central Wisconsin $50,000 Focus: household supplies

Porchlight, Inc. $50,000 Focus: health, food

YWCA Madison, Inc. $50,000 Focus: basic needs, transportation

The River Food Pantry $50,000 Focus: food security

Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County $50,000 Focus: outreach, food security

The Salvation Army $50,000 Focus: housing stability

Goodman Community Center $50,000 Focus: older adult services

Wisconsin Early Childhood Association (WECA) $50,000 Focus: childcare

RISE Wisconsin, Inc. $50,000 Focus: mental health impacts

