$5 million awarded to Dane Co. nonprofits supporting underserved communities
The grant totals range from $50,000 to over $250,000.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials announced Thursday what nonprofit organizations would receive a combined $5 million in grants to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and expand their services.
County Executive Joe Parisi stated that these nonprofits have worked “tirelessly” to support the community through the pandemic.
“These grants will help our local non-profits recover from the impacts of the ongoing pandemic and boost their ability to support underserved communities,” said Parisi. “We congratulate the recipients and thank them for their commitment to serve the Dane County community.”
Sixty six organizations who provide services to underserved communities were awarded funding to expand on how they are able to help the community, including in housing and food security. The grant totals range from $50,000 to over $250,000.
Here are the awardees:
- SSM Health at Home $75,000 Focus: meals for seniors
- Community Organizations Promoting the Arts $50,000 Focus: youth support
- Sunny Side Development, Ltd $50,000 Focus: utility support
- Community Agency Bridging the Gap $150,000 Focus: family support
- Operation Straighten-Up $50,000 Focus: basic needs / seniors
- EOTO Culturally Rooted $150,000 Focus: linkage / mental health
- YAFA: Yoga Accessible for All $65,000 Focus: mental health impacts
- North Eastside Youth Basketball $50,000 Focus: youth support
- MACH OneHealth $150,000 Focus: housing support
- Occupy Madison, Inc. $150,000 Focus: housing support
- Open Doors For Refugees $60,000
- Root To Rise, Inc. $150,000 Focus: academic support
- Madison Area Community Land Trust $150,000 Focus: sustainable housing
- Families Back to the Table, Inc. $150,000 Focus: food security
- Allied Wellness Center $70,000
- Connecting The Dots with Mattie Inc. $150,000 Focus: housing impact
- Extended Hands Pantry $80,000 Focus: food distribution
- Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin $50,000 Focus: client linkage / support
- Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison, Inc. $50,000 Focus: transportation needs
- FOSTER of Dane County, Inc. $91,435 Focus: basic needs
- McFarland Youth Center $50,000 Focus: youth support
- The Arc-Dane County $65,000 Focus: support for isolated IDD adults
- Southeast Asian Healing Center $150,000 Focus: mental health in Hmong community
- The Hmong Institute $250,301 Focus: basic needs, transportation, linkage, etc. for Southeast Asian community
- Progress Center for Black Women $150,000 Focus: basic needs, support for BIPOC women
- Friends of Stoughton Area Youth Center $65,000 Focus: youth support
- JFMJ Academy, Inc. $150,000 Focus: basic needs
- Neighborhood House Community Center $55,000 Focus: food security, basic needs
- CEOs of Tomorrow, Inc. $50,000 Focus: youth support
- Deerfield Community Center, Inc. $65,000 Focus: basic needs / youth support
- Omega School, Inc. $50,000 Focus: virtual learning
- Elver Park Neighborhood Center, operated by Wisconsin Youth Company $50,000 Focus: youth support
- 100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. $78,424 Focus: basic needs / youth support
- Encore Studio for the Performing Arts, Inc. $75,000 Focus: disability support
- Living Our Visions, Inc. $69,540 Focus: support for Latinx community
- Kennedy Heights Community Center $55,900 Focus: basic needs
- Outreach, Inc. $50,000 Focus: basic needs / seniors
- Affordable Dental Care Inc. $64,700 Focus: health support
- More Smiles Wisconsin, Inc. $64,700 Focus: health support
- Latino Academy of Workforce Development $150,000 Focus: basic needs, translation, linkage for Latinx community
- Project Home $50,000 Focus: basic needs
- Forward Learning Youth and Young Adults $50,000 Focus: basic needs, linkage, mental health support
- Tenant Resource Center $50,000 Focus: housing impact
- Jessie Crawford Recovery Center $50,000 Focus: AODA support
- Big Oak Child Care Center $50,000 Focus: childcare
- Families and Schools Together, Inc. $50,000 Focus: family support
- The Rainbow Project, Inc. $50,000 Focus: safety supplies, mental health support
- Bayview Foundation $50,000 Focus: support Hmong community
- Middleton Outreach Ministry $50,000 Focus: housing, basic needs, food
- Movin’ Out, Inc. $50,000 Focus: housing stability for the disabled
- Chrysalis $50,000 Focus: mental health support
- Literacy Network $50,000 Focus: community resources
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County $50,000 Focus: youth support
- Madison-Area Urban Ministry d/b/a JustDane $50,000 Focus: resource navigation / family support
- The Road Home Dane County $50,000 Focus: housing impact
- Operation Fresh Start $50,000 Focus: youth employment support
- Domestic Abuse Intervention Services $50,000 Focus: safety text line access
- Community Action Coalition for South-Central Wisconsin $50,000 Focus: household supplies
- Porchlight, Inc. $50,000 Focus: health, food
- YWCA Madison, Inc. $50,000 Focus: basic needs, transportation
- The River Food Pantry $50,000 Focus: food security
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County $50,000 Focus: outreach, food security
- The Salvation Army $50,000 Focus: housing stability
- Goodman Community Center $50,000 Focus: older adult services
- Wisconsin Early Childhood Association (WECA) $50,000 Focus: childcare
- RISE Wisconsin, Inc. $50,000 Focus: mental health impacts
