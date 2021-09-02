Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers’ uncertain future raises stakes for Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2)...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during a joint NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — There’s no sense downplaying how important this season is for the Green Bay Packers.

MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ uncertain future with the franchise puts more pressure on the Packers as they pursue their first Super Bowl berth since their 2010 championship season. The Packers have lost in the NFC championship game each of the last two seasons.

Rodgers says he wants a voice in the team’s decision-making process and has indicated he doesn’t know whether he will return next year for an 18th season in Green Bay.

