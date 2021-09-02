Advertisement

Convenience store on Madison’s west side robbed at gunpoint

(FILE)
(FILE)(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is searching for the man who robbed a convenience store on Madison’s west side early Thursday afternoon.

According to the initial police report, the suspect went into the Stop ‘n’ Go station, in the 6200 block of Shroeder Road, around 2:15 p.m., flashed a gun, and demanded money.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20′s, wearing dark clothing, and a black ski mask or gaiter.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation
More Wis. counties move into very high COVID-19 activity levels
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Janet Pulvermacher
Silver Alert canceled for missing New Glarus woman

Latest News

Why the RSV virus has so many parents worried.
UW Health warns of ‘explosion’ in RSV patients
Gov. Tony Evers visits Granite Ridge Elementary School, in Cottage Grove, on Sept. 2, 2021.
Evers takes UFO, Harry Potter questions during Cottage Grove school visit
$5 million awarded to Dane Co. nonprofits supporting underserved communities
Evers appoints Sayers as state tourism secretary