Convenience store on Madison’s west side robbed at gunpoint

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is searching for the man who robbed a convenience store on Madison’s west side early Thursday afternoon.

According to the initial police report, the suspect went into the Stop ‘n’ Go station, in the 6200 block of Shroeder Road, around 2:15 p.m., flashed a gun, and demanded money.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20′s, wearing dark clothing, and a black ski mask or gaiter.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345.

