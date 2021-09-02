A Cool Start to the Holiday Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cool temperatures this morning will give way to more pleasant conditions this afternoon. High pressure to the north of here will dominate the weather for another day before low pressure moves in from the west. This low will bring an increase in clouds later today and chances of rain for tomorrow. High temperatures are expected to reach the middle and upper 70s today. Temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be even cooler with highs expected in the lower 70s. Clouds will hang around Saturday but sunshine returns for Sunday and Monday. A warming trend will then be seen through the first part of next week. Highs Sunday and Monday will reach the upper 70s.

Cooler temperatures will be seen for Friday and Saturday as clouds and a few showers move in. Milder temperatures return for the rest of the weekend. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 77. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 55. Wind: Southeast 5-10.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 72.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 73.

