Advertisement

Early morning gunfire hits Madison home

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after gunfire struck a home on the city’s near east side early Thursday morning.

According to the the department’s initial report, officers received a report shortly before 5:30 p.m. that shots were fired in the 200 block of N. Marquette Ave. After arriving, they discovered one of the homes in the block had been hit.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect and their investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345 or to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Online tips can be made at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation
More Wis. counties move into very high COVID-19 activity levels
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Janet Pulvermacher
Silver Alert canceled for missing New Glarus woman

Latest News

November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Milwaukee County prepared to reject election subpoena
Fred Prehn
DNR Chair: Nothing wrong with talking with conservatives
Middleton High School cheerleaders and marching band members get ready to welcome their peers...
Middleton High unveils new north wing on first day of school
In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Sarah Gonzalez of New York, a Nurse Practitioner, displays a...
BBB shows businesses how to enforce vaccine requirements