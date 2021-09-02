Early morning gunfire hits Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after gunfire struck a home on the city’s near east side early Thursday morning.

According to the the department’s initial report, officers received a report shortly before 5:30 p.m. that shots were fired in the 200 block of N. Marquette Ave. After arriving, they discovered one of the homes in the block had been hit.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect and their investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345 or to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Online tips can be made at p3tips.com.

