Evers appoints Sayers as state tourism secretary

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has named Anne Sayers as the state tourism secretary, a post she’s held as interim director since November.

Sayers replaced Sara Meaney who resigned from the post amid speculation that Republicans were going to fire her.

Sayers had been deputy secretary under Meaney since 2019 when Evers took office. Evers on Thursday praised the job Sayers has done over the past nine months, saying she’s shown “steadfast dedication” to Wisconsin’s tourism industry.

Sayers’ appointment is subject to confirmation by the Republican-controlled state Senate. She said she was honored to be appointed by Governor Evers.

“Providing steady leadership remains my focus as the tourism industry continues to persevere through this pandemic,” said Sayers. “I will work day in and day out to help Wisconsin’s tourism industry bounce back stronger, encouraging more travelers to experience the unexpected in Wisconsin.”

Her predecessor drew criticism from Republicans who accused Meaney of politicizing the tourism department.

