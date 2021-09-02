Evers takes UFO, Harry Potter questions during Cottage Grove school visit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers may be a Democrat in real life but when it comes to Hogwarts, he’s not falling into the Gryffindor or Slytherin camps anytime soon. At least that’s judging his response to fifth-graders questions during his visit to a Cottage Grove elementary school on Thursday.

His statewide tour welcoming students back to the classroom for the new school year brought the governor to Granite Ridge elementary where students gathered him around like a gaggle of reporters pelting him with questions, such as, “do you like Harry Potter?”

“It’s okay,” he replied.

That wasn’t the only out-of-this-world question the governor received from the curious kids.

“Are aliens real?” another asked, eliciting a “oh, I can’t answer that.”

Students also asked about his job, wondering if he had met Joe Biden, an encounter Evers recounted as happening on Air Force One.

Granite Ridge School Principal Reed Foster told NBC15 it was exciting for the school to have Wisconsin’s governor drop in for what is not just the second day of the new school year. It’s also the second day ever in the brand-new building.

“Having Governor Evers visit your school is special.” Foster continued, “but, I think this year is super-special, as we again get this opportunity to have students back in the building.”

Even with COVID-19 cases rising in Wisconsin and a reminder of that fact covering every students face, Foster kept a positive outlook on the coming semester saying he’s looking forward to a great school year – as the students take advantage of the opportunity to learn and dive in.

“I know this year we’ve had a kind of rough little ride with COVID (but) we’re really excited about this year and being here with one another. It’s about progress not perfection,” he concluded.

