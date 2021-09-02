Advertisement

Ida blamed for several nursing home resident deaths

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Four nursing home residents died after Hurricane Ida, but full details of their deaths are unknown because state health inspectors said Thursday that they were turned away from examining conditions at the facility to which they had been evacuated.

Three of the deaths are considered storm-related, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release.

The agency said its investigators were “expelled” from the private property on Tuesday, preventing them from fully investigating.

“We have significant concerns about conditions in this facility,” the department said, adding that it is working to find safe places for all 843 residents, beginning with the most vulnerable.

The nursing home residents were evacuated from seven facilities around Louisiana.

Few other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation
More Wis. counties move into very high COVID-19 activity levels
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Janet Pulvermacher
Silver Alert canceled for missing New Glarus woman

Latest News

Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
With Lake Tahoe spared, better weather helps wildfire fight
FILE - In this March 24, 2021 file photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen...
GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll tops 40 after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast
Why the RSV virus has so many parents worried.
UW Health warns of ‘explosion’ in RSV patients
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Ex-prosecutor indicted for misconduct in Ahmaud Arbery death