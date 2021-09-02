Increasing Clouds Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Our next weathermaker moves in tonight with increasing clouds and a few sprinkles. Overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 50s. Friday will be a gloomy end to the week with mainly cloudy skies and periods of showers with an isolated storm. The better chance of rain will come during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be cooler with the rain and clouds and only topping out around 70 degrees. Rain chances continue Friday night with lows into the lower 60s.

Rain will start to push out early Saturday, although a stray shower can’t be ruled out during the rest of the day. More clouds than sunshine will linger into the afternoon and evening. Better conditions arrive Sunday with partly cloudy skies and just an isolated shower chance. That will continue into Labor Day Monday.

Another good chance of showers and storms will move in by Tuesday. Highs through the extended period will remain at or below normal and into the middle and upper 70s. Overnight lows generally into the middle 50s.

