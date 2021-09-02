Madison first responders to hold blood drive to commemorate 9/11

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison first responders will host a blood drive on September 11, in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The Red Cross announced Wednesday that Madison Police Department and Madison Fire Department will host the blood drive. They anticipate that they will exceed their one thousandth donation milestone, according to Executive Director for the Southwest Wisconsin Chapter of the American Red Cross Kyle Krieg.

“On this anniversary, we will never forget the heroes and victims lost to the terrorist attacks of 9/11,” said Krieg. “It is fitting, therefore, that we have a blood drive to remember this event. Giving blood is a simple way to honor those heroes and put Madison’s spirit of service into action.”

The two Madison law enforcement agencies have been hosting Red Cross blood drives since 2012. Over 700 lifesaving donations have been collected.

The Red Cross also noted it is seeing a 10% decrease in blood donors. To encourage people to give blood, all donors will receive a $15 Visa gift card and a custom T-Shirt. Those who donate in September will also receive a free haircut coupon from Sport Clips Haircuts.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.