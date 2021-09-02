Monona police chief condemns vandalism to Black Lives Matter signs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona Police Dept. Chief Brian Chaney Austin denounced recent acts of vandalism that appeared to have targeted multiple Black Lives Matter signs in the city.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Chaney Austin explained that the perpetrators covered yard signs along S. Winnequah Rd. with black spray paint or something like that to obscure their message. He noted that all of the signs were on private property at the time.

“These acts of vandalism will not be tolerated by this community,” Chaney Austin wrote. “Those who committed these offenses will be held responsible.”

Austin added extra officers would be dispatched to patrol the areas where the vandalism occurred.

He asked anyone with information about the incidents to call the police department or to leave an anonymous tip here.

