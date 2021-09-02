Advertisement

Oral arguments to resume in state Supreme Court chambers

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In-person oral arguments will resume in the state Supreme Court next week.

Arguments are slated to begin the morning of Sept. 9 with a case involving setting deadlines for jury trials in mental health commitments.

The session will mark the first time the justices have heard oral arguments in the court’s state Capitol hearing room since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Wisconsin.

Court officials say the arguments will be open to the public. Workers will clean the chamber and spectators may wear face masks or face shields.

Justices can choose to have Plexiglass barriers set up around them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation
More Wis. counties move into very high COVID-19 activity levels
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Janet Pulvermacher
Silver Alert canceled for missing New Glarus woman

Latest News

The Madison Police Dept. released this photograph of a suspect in an armed robbery on Sept. 2,...
Convenience store on Madison’s west side robbed at gunpoint
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots next to Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton, left, during...
Bucks’ stellar 3-point record means 549 trees for Wisconsin schools
UW-Madison students, staff react to sky-high vaccination rates
Bascom Hall, Bascom Hill and the central University of Wisconsin-Madison campus are pictured in...
Nass urges legislature to sue UW System over COVID-19 policies