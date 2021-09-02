Some Middleton-Cross Plains students start the school year

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some students in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District started classes on Wednesday.

For district parent Angie Shea, the start to this school year is bittersweet after being virtual for 18 months. Her two sons were ready to get to elementary school.

“Since we were at home last year we experienced everything new with packing multiple masks in their backpack, making sure they new the protocols when they got there,” said Shea.

Assistant Superintendent of Operations Lori Ames said it was exciting to have students coming back. Half of kindergarteners, elementary students and fifth and ninth-graders returned Wednesday.

Ames also explained that there are new required digital passes on buses this year, plus changes to the routes.

“The one area that we did do a little bit of combining is that some of our middle school routes are combined with our high school routes, and that was really just to make sure we were being appropriate with the capacities on our buses,” said Ames.

The district is also dealing with a bus driver shortage right now, hoping for at least five more drivers to help with the routes. However, Ames says adapting is key right now.

“With thousands of students you are transporting, you know you are going to have some hiccups but we were able to get through this morning in a great way, our families were so patient,” said Ames.

Parents like Shea are ready to adapt and roll with the punches.

“Our children are sponges and they are watching our reactions so if we are positive, I know they will be positive and all will go well,” said Shea.

All Middleton-Cross Plains students will return to class on Thursday. The district is requiring masks indoors and on the bus, but not outside.

