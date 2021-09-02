Wis. woman worries for mother without power in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - A Louisiana woman said she became a surprise victim of a Category 4 storm over the weekend, keeping her family in Wisconsin on their toes.

“This is something I have never experienced, what I saw in my house,” 73-year-old Jessica Hebert said. She has lived in the same home in Houma, La. for three decades.

High winds and rain battered the coastal city on Sunday.

She said she chose to weather the storm, explaining, “We evacuated before, and every time we came back home, there wasn’t very much damage.”

“The hurricane pulled the metal roof off and pulled the tar roof off, flipped it over on top of my house roof, and then all the water was just coming in through wood. That was all that was left, the wood,” she said.

Hebert added, a part of the metal roof is at a park across the street.

Hebert said she is still without power and, due to unstable cellular service, connecting with family in DeForest, Wis. has been difficult.

“You want to keep checking in, and you want to keep hearing from them how things are going, is things getting any better,” daughter Amy Duarte said. “And, it’s like, I get a five-minute clip of her talking, and that’s it. So that, in and of itself, is stressful.”

Damage to Hebert’s home sits at about 100 thousand dollars. Hebert said, “What I’m really worried about is with the hurricane deductibles that I’m not gonna have enough money to fix the house. I don’t know.”

