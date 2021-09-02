Wisconsin reaches new COVID-19 vaccine milestone

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin reached a new milestone Thursday in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Three million Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows 3,005,625 people, or 51.6% of the state population, has completed their vaccine series. Nearly 55% of the state has received at least their first shot.

The state reached one million Wisconsinites with a completed COVID-19 vaccine series on March 29 and hit 2 million vaccinated on May 2. While it took five weeks for the state to reach its second million, it took four months for the state to reach its third.

So far this week, DHS reports 33,965 vaccines have been administered.

More counties move into high levels of COVID-19 activity

More Wisconsin counties in the south central region are moving into high levels of coronavirus disease activity Thursday, DHS’ dashboard shows.

Sauk, Green and Rock county have all moved into very high levels of COVID-19 recently. The state’s overall disease burden is over 440 per 100,000 people.

DHS identified 2,370 cases of the coronavirus Thursday, which is the highest daily total since mid-January.

The seven-day average also shot up to 1,744. At its current pace, the average could surpass 2,000 by the end of next week.

Health officials also added 11 people have died of the coronavirus, bringing the total ever in the state to 7,638.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.