$100 COVID-19 reward program extended nearly two weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents now have a little more time to get their first dose of the COVID-19 and still pick up a $100 reward from the state. On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers and the Dept. of Health Services extended the deadline for the program, pushing back the final date nearly two weeks.

They will now have until September 19.

More than 65,000 Wisconsinites got their first dose in the very first week and a half of the program, which began on August 15, the Evers Administration revealed. The number of vaccinations being delivered each week has been steadily rising since bottoming out in early July.

“We’re excited to see so many Wisconsinites across the state rolling up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help protect the health and safety of themselves and others and claiming their $100 reward,” Evers said.

The $100 reward is available to Wisconsin residents who are 12 years old or older who gets there first dose before the extended deadline. To collect their reward, people will need to fill out the form posted at 100.wisconsin.gov or call 844-684-1064 to register. State officials will then compare the application to Wisconsin Immunization Registry to ensure they received their first dose during the eligibility period.

If every one of the individuals who received their first dose between August 15 and September 1 were to apply for and receive the reward, the state would end up paying out $6.5 million. That estimate does not include the people who have received their first dose in the couple days since then nor the people who go in the more than two weeks left in the program.

“The science and data are showing us that we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from the highly contagious Delta variant by getting vaccinated,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said. “Getting vaccinated now can help protect our state as we brace for this current surge, and it can put $100 in your pocket.”

If approved, qualifying individuals can expect to receive their $100 gift card in six to eight weeks. More information about the program is available here.

To register to get vaccinated, people can go to vaccine.gov or call 211 or877-947-2211.

