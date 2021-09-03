Advertisement

All Chazen Museum of Art galleries open to public next week

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All galleries at the Chazen Museum of Art in Madison will open to the public next week for the first time in over 18 months.

Director Amy Gilman was “thrilled” to announce Wednesday that both the Chazen and Elvehjem buildings will be open starting Tuesday, Sept. 7 with increased access.

“It has been over a year and a half since we have been able to welcome visitors into both buildings every day of the week, and I am immensely grateful for all the hard work our staff, campus leadership, and UWPD have done to make this change possible,” said Gilman.

Visitors no longer need to pre-register to visit the museum and all capacity limits have been lifted. Masks are still required inside of the buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

The museum buildings will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sundays.

