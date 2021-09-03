Badger Game Day: What you need to know before heading out

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Are you ready to jump around? The Wisconsin Badgers kick off the 2021 season on Saturday against Penn State and NBC15 has what you need to know before you head to the game.

Badger Bash

If you’re not already hyped up enough to see the Badgers play in the first game with fans in over a year, come celebrate before the game with NBC15.

Sports Director Mike Jacques will emcee and chief meteorologist Charlie Shortino will be there to give the First Alert Weather forecast.

Badger Bash kicks off around 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Union South and will offer food, a performance by the UW-Madison Marching Band and a whole lot of Badger spirit.

Fans can reserve a private tailgate space at Union South by contacting the Union Event Services team.

What to bring

There are new COVID-19 policies this year at Camp Randall that include mask wearing, contactless payments and digital tickets.

Fans will need to bring a mask to Camp Randall, as it is required in indoor areas like bathrooms. It is recommended to wear one in the stands, but not required.

Tickets are digital this year. Fans can either print their tickets out and home and bring them with, or scan the tickets on their phone.

Camp Randall is also cashless this year, so fans will have to use their credit card, debit card or use Apple or Google pay.

The game

The gates of Camp Randall open at 9:30 a.m. for the 11 a.m. kickoff against Penn State.

No. 12 Wisconsin is seeking to win a home opener for the 26th straight season when it hosts No. 19 Penn State.

The only Football Bowl Subdivision team with a longer active streak of consecutive victories in home openers is Florida with 31 straight.

Penn State is aiming to beat Wisconsin for a fifth straight time. Wisconsin’s last victory in this series was a 45-7 blowout at Madison in 2011. Both teams are seeking to bounce back from disappointing 2020 seasons.

If you’re not headed out to the game, it will air on FOX.

