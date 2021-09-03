Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations hit highest levels in seven months

There are 23 ICU beds available for patients in the south central region of Wisconsin, which is about 8% of the total.
(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Coronavirus hospitalizations in Wisconsin are soaring Friday, reaching the highest levels seen since mid-January.

The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients Friday reached 867, while the average number of patients in ICUs reached 272. You would have to go back to December of 2020 to find a higher number of patients in Wisconsin ICUs, according to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard.

On the Wisconsin Hospital Association’s dashboard, it shows 23 ICU beds are currently available out of the 266 total in the south central region of the state. This is also in line with DHS’ state data, as fewer than 9% of ICU beds statewide are available.

State health officials confirmed another day with over 2,000 COVID-19 cases Friday, making it the third time in the past week. The 2,018 cases identified Friday have brought the seven-day average down to 1,702.

Since the start of the pandemic, 667,445 cases have rolled in.

DHS also notes 14 people have died of the virus Friday.

Wisconsin nears 6 million vaccine doses

The state is fewer than 600 doses away from reaching 6 million COVID-19 vaccines administered to Wisconsinites, state health officials report.

So far this week, 46,779 vaccines have been given out to residents. This is up from 33,965 the day before.

Just over 55% of Wisconsin residents have received at least their first vaccine and 51.7% of residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series. Dane County is fewer than 0.5 percent points away from reaching 70% of residents with a completed COVID-19 series.

