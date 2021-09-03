Delta Beer Lab and Hop Haus Brewing to host “Madison Brewery Bike Race”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bike and beer enthusiasts are invited to participate in a boozy 12-mile bike ride at the second annual “Madison Brewery Bike Race.”

The event, hosted by Delta Beer Lab and Hop Haus Brewing, is set to take place on September 11, and the breweries are expecting a large turnout this year, Delta Beer Lab said.

“The Madison Brewery Bike Race is a really fun event that allows cyclists to put on some miles while enjoying some locally crafted beers at both Hop Haus and Delta Beer Lab,” Delta Co-Owner and Chief Beer Officer, Pio (Tim Pitrowski) said.

The Race will begin after 11 a.m. and must be finished by 4 p.m., Delta Beer Lab said. The clock for each rider’s race time starts once they turn in their first pint glass at Delta Beer Lab.

There is no course for the event meaning that riders can choose the route they wish to take to Hop Haus Fitchburg Brewpub and back to Delta Beer Lab.

“All riders will enjoy three pints of locally crafted beer, a nice bike ride, and lots of fun,” Pio said. “We are really excited to host this event again with our friends from Hop Haus Brewing Co.”

The three fastest finishers will receive prizes, and all riders will be entered into a prize raffle, Delta Beer Lab said.

The cost of the event is $30 for riders who pre-register and $35 for those who register on the day of the event.

Delta Beer Lab asks that riders obey all traffic laws, wear a helmet and consumer alcohol responsibly. All are encouraged to follow current policies, wear a mask while indoors and practice social distancing.

