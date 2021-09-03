Advertisement

FTC wants to know why McDonald’s ice cream machines break so often

The FTC is reportedly asking for information on how McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment.
The FTC is reportedly asking for information on how McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s has long been the butt of jokes about its ice cream machines, which many customers say are always broken.

Social media users complain, comedians rib the company, and a developer even made an app to track broken machines.

Now, the federal government is getting involved.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Federal Trade Commission reached out to several McDonald’s franchisees this summer to try to figure out what’s going on.

Many of those owners are right there with customers in terms of frustration when they can’t serve shakes, McFlurries or soft serve ice cream.

They say the machines are too complex and require a four-hour-long cleaning cycle at night that often fails.

The company that makes the machines says it’s important to make sure equipment that uses dairy products is sanitized properly.

It’s not exactly clear what the FTC is investigating, but it is reportedly asking for information on how McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment.

The agency also appears interested in a franchisee’s right to repair the machine on their own.

Many have done so because they say waiting for an official fix from corporate McDonald’s takes too long. But the company that makes the machines says unauthorized fixes void the warranty.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation
Janet Pulvermacher
Silver Alert canceled for missing New Glarus woman
The 15-year-old was last seen on County Road N in Arpin, WI.
Missing Wood County girl spotted in Madison, may be headed to Utah
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons

Latest News

People look at a car flooded flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in a local...
In Ida’s miserable wake, New Orleans to get power next week
:Amazon is adding 55,000 employees globally in first hiring push under CEO Andy Jassy.
LIVE: Biden remarks on jobs report; US hiring slows to just 235,000 after 2 strong months
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
New COVID-19 cases in Dane Co. explodes in 3 months, tops 100 cases per day
Elvis Presley's iconic studded jumpsuit and cape are going up for auction.
Elvis’ iconic jumpsuit, cape go up for auction