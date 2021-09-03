Advertisement

Giants beat Brewers 5-1, move into 1st-place tie

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams, right, meets on the mound with catcher Luke Maile...
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams, right, meets on the mound with catcher Luke Maile during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit a three-run homer during San Francisco’s four-run eighth inning, and the Giants beat the Brewers 5-1 to avoid a four-game sweep.

A day after falling out of first place for the first time since May 30, the Giants moved into a tie atop the NL West with the idle Los Angeles Dodgers.

Austin Slater also connected, and Logan Webb pitched seven sparkling innings. San Francisco had dropped four in a row.

Eric Lauer tossed seven innings of three-hit ball. The NL Central leaders had won four in a row.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation
More Wis. counties move into very high COVID-19 activity levels
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Janet Pulvermacher
Silver Alert canceled for missing New Glarus woman

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots next to Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton, left, during...
Bucks’ stellar 3-point record means 549 trees for Wisconsin schools
Phil Mickelson sits at even-par through two round at The Ocean Course
Mickelson, Couples added as assistant Ryder Cup captains
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2)...
Aaron Rodgers’ uncertain future raises stakes for Packers
The Green Bay Packers game against the New Orleans Saints has been moved to Jacksonville.
Packers-Saints Week 1 showdown moved to Jacksonville