Madison streets to close as participants take on Ironman Triathlon

Ironman Triathlon map, City of Madison
Ironman Triathlon map, City of Madison(City of Madison)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Streets in and around downtown Madison will be closed next Sunday morning as athletes take on the Ironman Triathlon.

Participants will swim in Lake Monona, bicycle in Dane County and run near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus and downtown.

The race begins at 6:45 a.m. Sept. 12 and will go on until midnight.

The City noted closures for the running portion of the triathlon will go from around 11 a.m. to midnight. It attached a map (see above) for the routes.

Closures for bicycle routes will last from around 7:30 a.m. to approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The City listed the following closures to make way for cyclists:

  • Right lane of northbound John Nolen Drive from E Lakeside St to Monona Terrace
  • East Lakeside Street east of John Nolen Drive
  • Olin-Turville Court
  • East Rusk Avenue from Alliant Energy Center driveway to Rimrock Road.
  • Rimrock Road ramps to/from Beltline Highway
  • Badger Road west of Rimrock Road

