Missing Wood Co. teen believed to be in Madison found safe

Elexa Cooley
Elexa Cooley(Wood Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The missing Wood Co. teen who was believed to be in Madison area earlier this week has been located and is safe.

Elexa Cooley had been missing for just over week, having disappeared on August 26, after leaving her Arpin home. Two days later, the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice issued an endangered missing alert for her.

In the initial alert, investigators noted Cooley recently moved to Arpin, Wisconsin, from Utah and suggested she may be trying to get back to the state

Authorities did not say where the 15-year-old Cooley was located, nor did it offer any details about the two people who were believed to be traveling with her.

On Monday, investigators confirmed she and another 15-year-old Tevan Bisby, are traveling together and indicate the pair may still be in the Madison area. Bisby had also been reported missing in his home state of Utah; however, the update for Cooley did not indicate if Bisby had been located too.

Roby Parker, who was mentioned as a possible travel companion for Cooley, was confirmed to be at the EZpawn, in Madison on Saturday.

