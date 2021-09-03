More than 8,000 Afghan refugees at Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than 8,000 refugees from Afghanistan were being temporarily housed at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin as of Friday.

Cheryl Phillips, a spokeswoman for a task force overseeing the refugees at the base, said Friday about 8,780 Afghans were at Fort McCoy. The military base has a capacity to host up to 13,000 as they are resettled across the country.

She says about 1,390 soldiers are supporting them and the base has the capacity to the refugees.

The number of refugees there has nearly tripled in a week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.