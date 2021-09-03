New COVID-19 cases in Dane Co. explodes in 3 months, tops 100 cases per day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 100 people per day in Dane Co. tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks, the latest figures from the county’s health department show. It is the first time that number breached triple digits since January.

Public Health Madison & Dane County’s update Thursday found the 14-day rolling average, covering August 16-29, grew by twelve cases per day in the past week and has hit 105 cases each day.

For reference, PHMDC reported in late June that figure dropped to just seven cases per day, meaning that more people are testing positive now on an average day, than they did over the entire two-week span between June 7-20.

At that time, only 1 in 200 people who took a COVID-19 test had the results come back positive. Now, that number stands at 3.9 percent, in line with the previous week’s report, PHMDC stated. Health officials noted that the percentage sits below five percent makes them believe sufficient testing is still being done.

2-week rolling average June 12-25 August 16-29 New cases per day 7 105 Daily percent positive 0.5% 3.9% Daily inpatient hosptializations 21 77 4-week total deaths 1 3 Infection rate 0.75 1.07

The continued growth in new cases come mainly from unvaccinated individuals, the report found. Using a seven-day rolling average and measuring on a per capita basis to compensate for the overwhelming number of people in the county who are fully vaccinated, PHMDC finds 37.8 people per who have not completed their vaccine series are testing positive each day.

Just over a quarter of the unvaccinated people testing positive are under 12 years old, who are ineligible to get any version of the vaccine.

The rate of infection for those who have been vaccinated plummeted by more than two-thirds, falling to 13 people per 100,000 who are testing positive every day, on average. The total number of cases remained higher for unvaccinated individuals because while there are more than twice as many vaccinated people, the unvaccinated rate is over three times higher.

With nearly 7 in 10 people having completed their series and the least two-week waiting period, Dane Co. still tops the state in the percentage of people who have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, PHMDC pointed out that more and more people are choosing to get vaccinated. The average number of people getting vaccinated per day rose 13 percent in the past week to 641 people getting their shot. That’s also approximately a 30 percent increase from the low six weeks ago, when the average bottomed out at 480 doses per day.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.