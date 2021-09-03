Advertisement

Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart

Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.(WITI-TV)
By Associated Press
Sep. 3, 2021
FRANKLIN, Wis. (AP) — Police have killed a man outside a suburban Milwaukee Walmart after he allegedly carjacked two vehicles.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas says the man carjacked a vehicle and kidnapped its driver some time before 8 a.m. Friday. He made the driver take him to a Milwaukee Walmart and then to a service station, where the driver told the attendant to call police.

The sheriff says the carjacker then had the man drive him to a Walmart in Franklin, where the man told a clerk to call police. Officers responded and chased the carjacker.

He crashed the vehicle and immediately carjacked another vehicle. He crashed again and jumped out of the wreckage with a gun, prompting officers to open fire.

