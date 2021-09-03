Sauk Co. homicide suspect back in jail after alleged bond violation

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old woman suspected of a Sauk County homicide, and later released on a $10,000 bond, is back in custody Friday following a bond violation.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reports part of Amber Lundgren’s conditions are to check-in with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office between 7:30-9:30 a.m. daily. She had did not show up during that time frame Wednesday and instead showed up around 12:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

She is accused of felony bail jumping and was taken to the Sauk County Jail.

She was charged with alleged first degree intentional homicide in Sept. 22 of 2019 of Christopher Lytle. Authorities stated Lytle was killed in a shooting after Lundgren picked him up at a Ho-Chunk casino earlier.

The trial was set for Aug. 2-13, but the sheriff’s office reports a late motion by defense attorneys has delayed the trial until an appeal could be heard. The new trial is set for May 16, 2022.

Homicide Defendant Amber M. Lundgren, 37 years of age from Richland Center, WI, who had been released from custody on... Posted by Sauk County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 3, 2021

