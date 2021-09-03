September Weather Preview - 50/50 Outlook

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Just like that, we are full steam ahead into the cooler season. September is typically a transition month for southern Wisconsin as cooler temperatures start to take over and fall color starts to pop up. Fall officially begins on September 22nd at 2:21 PM.

August 2021 wrapped up 3.0 degrees warmer than average with an average temperature of 72.7 degrees. The average high was 84.0 degrees, 4.1 degrees above normal, and average low was 61.4 degrees, 1.9 degrees above normal.. The warmest temperature was 91 degrees on both August 10th and 28th. The coldest was 51 degrees on August 14th. This will go down as the 14th warmest August on record. It was also a drier than normal month coming in with 3.23 inches of rainfall. That was .93 of an inch below normal. This puts us in 73rd place for the wettest. The wettest day was on August 7th with .97 of an inch of rain.

A typical September sees highs go from 78 degrees to 67 degrees and lows go from 56 degrees to 45 degrees. Rainfall averages 3.43 inches and this is the last month we don’t average any snowfall for the period. Daylight loss is significant and comes in at 84 minutes over the 30 day stretch.

September outlook from the NOAA NWS Climate Prediction Center is in and calls for equal chances of above or below normal temperatures and precipitation. I'll break this down a little more in a later post. Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

What can we expected for this September? The forecast is for equal chances of below or above normal precipitation and temperatures. Breaking this down a bit more, it looks like below normal temperatures will be more common the first half of the month with more questions for the back half of the month. Rainfall looks to be near average with a big wild card coming in the form of the tropics. If remnants of a tropical system make it into Wisconsin, heavy rainfall is a possibility. This could be beneficial with the drought ongoing for much of southern Wisconsin.

