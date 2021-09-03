Showers Today; Nicer Weather for the Holiday Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An approaching area of low pressure will bring the likelihood of showers to southern Wisconsin today. The low is currently located over the western part of Iowa and is moving eastward. Rain over much of Iowa and southern Minnesota will expand eastward into Wisconsin. The rain will begin west of Madison during the morning and hold off until later in the day for the rest of the region. After today, most of the holiday weekend will remain dry. High temperatures are expected to only reach the upper 60s and lower 70s today. For Saturday, high will reach the middle 70s. We will be closer to the 80 degrees mark with breezy conditions on Sunday.

Showers are likely today with highs near 70. Sunshine will return by Sunday and Monday with highs back near 80. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. High 70. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Low: 62. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High: 74.

Sunday: Sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 80.

