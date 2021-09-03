UWPD investigating armed robbery on Park St.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW-Madison Police Dept. is investigating an armed robbery Friday afternoon.

According to UWPD, the investigation began at around 2:56 p.m. at 301 South Park Street.

The suspect is a male described as wearing all black. He was last seen heading north.

The investigation is ongoing, but there is no threat to the campus community, UWPD said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.