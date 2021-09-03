Advertisement

UWPD investigating armed robbery on Park St.

The suspect is a male described as wearing all black
UW-Madison Police Department
UW-Madison Police Department(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW-Madison Police Dept. is investigating an armed robbery Friday afternoon.

According to UWPD, the investigation began at around 2:56 p.m. at 301 South Park Street.

The suspect is a male described as wearing all black. He was last seen heading north.

The investigation is ongoing, but there is no threat to the campus community, UWPD said.

