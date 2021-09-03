Advertisement

Wisconsin Marine, hurt in Kabul, recovering at Walter Reed

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave Walter Reed National Military Medical...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, after visiting with injured troops. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A U.S. Marine from Kenosha is recovering after being injured in the blast outside the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. service members dead.

Lance Cpl. Romel Finley III was critically injured in the suicide bombing Aug. 26 that killed more than 170 people.

The Kenosha News reports that he’s now recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Supporters of Finley’s family are raising funds online to help in his recovery. As of Friday afternoon, more than $11,000 had been donated via GoFundMe.

The money will help with costs associated with Finley’s recovery.

