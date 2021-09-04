Advertisement

3 Verona HS students hurt after firework explodes on bus

Survey for parents about time missed
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - At least three Verona High School students received minor burns Friday afternoon after a student allegedly set a firework off on a school bus.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, officers were called around 4:35 p.m. to the 5100 block of Anton Drive to a bus that was taking students home from the high school.

The driver told authorities they thought shots had been fired on the bus, but later found out a student had lit a firework up and it exploded in the aisle of the bus.

Fitch-Rona EMS workers did not take any students to a hospital after determining the burns were minor and treated the students affected.

Police continued, saying a 15-year-old boy allegedly responsible for the incident was taken into custody at his home and taken to the Dane County Juvenile Detention Center. The incident was determined to not have been malicious or intend to cause harm to others, authorities report.

A representative from the Verona Area School District was present on the scene and all families of students who were affected have been notified.

Fitchburg Police Department is still investigating this case.

