43-year-old New Lisbon man accused of 4th OWI citation

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 43-year-old New Lisbon man was arrested in Juneau County early Saturday morning on his fourth alleged operating while intoxicated citation (OWI).

A Tomah Post Wisconsin State Trooper pulled Rodney S. Hatfield over on EB I-90/94 mile marker 66 at about 2:40 a.m. for speeding.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post, the Trooper noticed signs of impairment in the driver and administered a sobriety test to the driver.

The driver was then arrested for OWI 4th offense, OAR due to OWI 1st, failure to install an IID and speeding.

