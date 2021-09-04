Advertisement

Arenado hits 2 of Cards’ 6 HRs in 15-4 blowout of Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias can't catch a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa...
Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias can't catch a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered twice in the first three innings to help the St. Louis Cardinals trounce the Milwaukee Brewers 15-4 in a milestone performance for Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina.

St. Louis hit a season-high six homers. Arenado drove a two-run shot in the first inning and went deep again in the third for his 28th and 29th of the season.

Molina hit a grand slam, Harrison Bader had a three-run shot, Tyler O’Neill provided a two-run blast and Edmundo Sosa added a solo shot.

It marked the 300th game to feature Wainwright and Molina as the Cardinals’ starting pitcher-catcher combination.

That total makes them the fourth-most prolific battery of all time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

