Arenado hits 2 of Cards’ 6 HRs in 15-4 blowout of Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered twice in the first three innings to help the St. Louis Cardinals trounce the Milwaukee Brewers 15-4 in a milestone performance for Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina.

St. Louis hit a season-high six homers. Arenado drove a two-run shot in the first inning and went deep again in the third for his 28th and 29th of the season.

Molina hit a grand slam, Harrison Bader had a three-run shot, Tyler O’Neill provided a two-run blast and Edmundo Sosa added a solo shot.

It marked the 300th game to feature Wainwright and Molina as the Cardinals’ starting pitcher-catcher combination.

That total makes them the fourth-most prolific battery of all time.

