Cloudy & Damp Saturday

Labor Day Weekend Is Here
Badger Forecast
Badger Forecast(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Saturday will be a gloomy and damp day. While not a lot of actual rain is expected, there will be periods of drizzle and plenty of cloud cover. This will make for a less than desirable forecast for the Badger game. Highs will be cool and struggle to get to the 70-degree mark. Clouds and drizzle should push out late Saturday with clearing Saturday night. Overnight lows dipping into the middle 50s.

The better half of the holiday weekend will come Sunday and Labor Day Monday. Partly to mostly sunny skies expected with just a very small chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be seasonable and into the upper 70s while overnight lows dip into the middle and upper 50s.

A much better chance of storms returns by our Tuesday and lingers into Wednesday.

