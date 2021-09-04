Dodging a Few Showers; Sunny Labor Day Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get the sunglasses ready for the rest of the holiday weekend. Outside of a passing shower Sunday evening, sunshine is on the way!

Clouds were on the way out Saturday evening - following a few spotty showers on Badger Game Day. Temperatures fall into the lower and mid 50s under a mainly clear sky. Sunday starts off sunny with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s - near 80ºF. Clouds build back in during the afternoon ahead of a cold front. The frontal boundary may produce a few passing showers later in the evening.

Labor Day features plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures - in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds roll back in again overnight into Tuesday. Another low (well to the North in Canada) and attendant cold front swing through. The cold front may drum up showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s farther East before the front passes by in the morning/early afternoon. Expect breezy SW winds to switch out of the NW after the front passes.

The remainder of the week looks cool, dry and sunny. Temperatures will move back up into the upper 70s on Friday. Another round of showers appears likely on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.