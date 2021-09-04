Advertisement

Friday Football Blitz: Week 3

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s Week 3 of Friday Football Blitz and the NBC15 Sports team headed out to Baraboo to watch them face Monona Grove.

Both teams started the day undefeated.

Baraboo is ranked No. 1 in Division 3 football, led by Luna Larson, who plays quarterback and linebacker.

“He makes everything happen,” Baraboo head coach Steve Turkington said about Larson. “We have a new offensive line, essentially five guys that haven’t played varsity offensive line before, and those guys have gelled over the past two weeks and are playing great football.”

Monona Grove quarterback Casey Marron has thrown 10 touchdowns in the past two games.  Brandon Beckwith, Monona Grove Head Coach, said his team is excited this week.

“Our efforts during week one and two have been great,” said Beckwith. “Kids have had positive energy, positive energy on the sideline.”

In the end, Baraboo was able to hang on, winning 34-14.

To see scores from tonight’s games across southern Wisconsin, check the NBC15 Scoreboard.

