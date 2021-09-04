Holiday Weekend Weather Improves With Time

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -It’s a gloomy end to the workweek and start to the holiday weekend. Periods of showers likely this evening becoming a bit more scattered as we move through the night. Temperatures won’t move a whole lot with overnight lows into the lower 60s.

Saturday will be a gloomy and damp day. While not a lot of actual rain is expected, there will be periods of drizzle and plenty of cloud cover. This will make for a less than desirable forecast for the Badger game. Highs will be cool and struggle to get to the 70-degree mark. Clouds and drizzle should push out late Saturday with clearing Saturday night. Overnight lows dipping into the middle 50s.

Cloudy skies with areas of drizzle. (WMTV)

The better half of the holiday weekend will come Sunday and Labor Day Monday. Partly to mostly sunny skies expected with just a very small chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be seasonable and into the upper 70s while overnight lows dip into the middle and upper 50s.

