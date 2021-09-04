Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 2:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice put out a Silver Alert for an 87-year-old man named Dennis Watton.
Watton was last seen at his apartment in Chippewa Falls Friday morning around 10:00 a.m.
Officials believe Watton may be in the Bloomer area in Chippewa County.
Watton is described as about 5′10″ and weighs about 220 pounds.
He is believed to be traveling in a 2008 Silver Dodge Grand Caravan with a Wisconsin license plate number 64240M.
If you have any information on how to locate Watton, the Chippewa Falls Police Department asks you to contact them at 715-723-4424.
