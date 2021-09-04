Sun Prairie middle school teacher receives Award for Teaching Excellence

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Patrick Marsh Middle School teacher Chris Gleason is one of 45 public school educators to receive a California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence Thursday.

According to a release by Sun Prairie schools, awardees are nominated for their dedication to the profession, community engagement, professional development, attention to diversity and advocacy for fellow educators.

“This award is a testimony to how hard he works to provide high-quality instruction and innovative learning experiences for his students,” Sun Prairie Superintendent, Brad Saron said. “The Patrick Marsh Middle School community and our District are lucky to have him.”

The award, presented by the National Education Association Foundation, will be presented at the NEA Foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education Gala next February.

Five of the 45 state awardees will be chosen as finalists for the top national award and will receive $10,000. The educator selected for the top award will receive $25,000, the release said. The finalist will be revealed at the NEA Foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education Gala next February.

“A a time when our country has faced tremendous challenges, we all are more aware than ever of public-school educators’ dedication, excellence and creativity,” Sara A. Sneed, President and CEO of The NEA Foundation said. “Each California Casualty awardee exemplifies a passion for their students’ learning, leadership among their peers and the best in the teaching profession.”

