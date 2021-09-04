UW-Madison Police prepare for first Badger game day of the season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s time to head back to Camp Randall as the Badger Football season kicks off Saturday against Penn state, and the UW-Madison Police are preparing for the return of fans.

Marc Lovicott, the UWPD Director of Communications, says this game day is extra special because fans are finally back.

“This is like a double first year because we didn’t have a first-year last year and I feel like there’s this pent-up excitement,” Lovicott said.

But with the return of fans come some safety concerns.

“On a game day the size of our community almost doubles, you can fit almost 80,000 fans inside camp Randall stadium,” he said. “So that means we’re probably going to have some problems and police issues and that’s why we’re here.”

Lovicott says the majority of UWPD’s enforcement is behavior based, so if fans are presenting themselves in a way that draws negative attention, police will intervene.

He also says the Department will leave it up to the Athletics Department and Guest Services to enforce mask wearing inside the stadium.

As for beating the traffic and navigating construction, Lovicott says fans should give themselves extra time to make it downtown.

“You don’t know what traffic is going to be like to begin with... you add in Beltline construction and other things going on... it’s better to be early than late,” he said. “Nobody wants to be late to the game.”

He believes Saturday’s game is a sign of “normalcy” after a tough season without fans.

“I think we’re going to see an excited crowd on Saturday,” Lovicott said.

