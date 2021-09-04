Wisconsin fire departments awarded $1.7 million for training, equipment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several fire departments in Wisconsin, including a few in the south central region, received more than $1.7 million Friday to fund new training programs and equipment.

The grants will go directly to fire departments and EMS groups that are not affiliated with a hospital, explained Rep. Ron Kind (D- La Crosse). The grant will help increase the effectiveness of these first responders’ services.

“Our firefighters and first responders are true heroes, working tirelessly to keep Wisconsin communities safe and healthy,” Kind said. “I’m glad to announce this critical funding to help support our local fire departments and make sure firefighters have the resources they need to stay safe while on the job.”

Among the department’s receiving funding, Boscobel was awarded $362,191.

Here is the full list of awardees:

City of Mondovi - $319,783

Village of Montfort - $107,142

City of Boscobel - $362,191

Bloomington - $30,952

City of Lancaster - $14,204

Cassville - $47,560

Genoa Harmony Fire Department - $183,809

City of La Crosse - $259,854

Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department - $6,786

Farmington Town Hall - $138,876.19

Township of Liberty - $39,714.29

Town of Campbell - $131,523.81

Blue River - $74,775.24

The funds are available from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program.

