Advertisement

Afghan refugees receive Covid-19 vaccines at Ft. McCoy

Caption
By Hailey Koller
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 88th Readiness Division stationed at Fort McCoy have released new images of Afghan refugees receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

According to military officials, all refugees arriving in the U.S. are being offered the vaccine. It is currently unclear the exact number of doses that have been administered so far.

There are an estimated 8, 000 refugees currently being housed here in Wisconsin.

A spokesperson for Ft. McCoy says nearly 1,400 soldiers are supporting efforts at the base.

The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and with the support of the Department of Homeland Security, says they are providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible.

Officials say this initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
Janet Pulvermacher
Silver Alert canceled for missing New Glarus woman
The 15-year-old was last seen on County Road N in Arpin, WI.
Missing Wood County girl spotted in Madison, may be headed to Utah
Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began

Latest News

Crime scene tape
Beloit PD investigating ‘suspicious’ death
MPD investigating two overnight armed robberies
Pfc. Riley Tiedt, assigned to the 2-127th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division, Wisconsin...
Afghan refugees receive COVID-19 vaccines at Ft. McCoy
Lots of sunshine is expected over the next couple days. Temperatures will be a little above...
Sunshine Returns for Today and Labor Day