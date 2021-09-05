Beloit PD investigating death of 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is currently investigating the death of a 19-year-old man after he was discovered Sunday morning.

According to a news release from Beloit PD, at approximately 7:53 a.m. Sunday morning officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Portland in the City of Beloit for a man down.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim lying between two houses. The victim was determined to be deceased and a medical examiner was contacted.

Preliminary investigations identify the victim as a 19-year-old man with ties to Beloit. His identity is not being released at this time.

Beloit PD Detectives are actively investigating this death as a homicide with evidence showing the individual was shot by gunfire.

“This will not be tolerated,” said Beloit PD Chief Andre Sayles. “Our men and women here at the Beloit Police Department are out actively seeking justice for those who harmed by gunfire in the City of Beloit. We are going to continue to put forth efforts that we have had over the last 3-4 weeks in the City of Beloit to curtail this crime.”

If you have any information on this or other crimes please contact the Rock County Dispatch Center at (608-757-2244) or Crime Stoppers (608-362-7463) or send an anonymous tip online using P3TIPS.COM/482.

