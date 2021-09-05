Advertisement

Beloit PD investigating death of 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape
By Hailey Koller
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is currently investigating the death of a 19-year-old man after he was discovered Sunday morning.

According to a news release from Beloit PD, at approximately 7:53 a.m. Sunday morning officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Portland in the City of Beloit for a man down.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim lying between two houses. The victim was determined to be deceased and a medical examiner was contacted.

Preliminary investigations identify the victim as a 19-year-old man with ties to Beloit. His identity is not being released at this time.

Beloit PD Detectives are actively investigating this death as a homicide with evidence showing the individual was shot by gunfire.

“This will not be tolerated,” said Beloit PD Chief Andre Sayles. “Our men and women here at the Beloit Police Department are out actively seeking justice for those who harmed by gunfire in the City of Beloit. We are going to continue to put forth efforts that we have had over the last 3-4 weeks in the City of Beloit to curtail this crime.”

If you have any information on this or other crimes please contact the Rock County Dispatch Center at (608-757-2244) or Crime Stoppers (608-362-7463) or send an anonymous tip online using P3TIPS.COM/482.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began
Afghan refugees board planes out of Afghanistan.
State Dept. recommends 19 cities to Afghan, Iraqi immigrants; no Wisconsin cities on list
The Madison Police Dept. released this photograph of a suspect in an armed robbery on Sept. 2,...
Convenience store on Madison’s west side robbed at gunpoint
Camp Randall Stadium is expected to be filled with fans when the season opens on Sept. 4.
New COVID-19 rules for Badger Game Day

Latest News

Clay Phillips warms up for his tee time at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona, WI
50 rounds, 50 states, 50 days: golfer plays Verona course during fundraising escapade
aME
Middle school, American Family Insurance partner for local murals
Mild temperatures and sunshine are expected through most of the week.
A Pleasant Labor Day Forecast
State troopers say increased traffic over the holiday weekend can bring traffic delays.
Wisconsin DOT issues safe driving reminders for Labor Day travel
86 year old Norbert Adelbert Meier HT/Weight: 6'0" 180 lbs EYES: Brown HAIR: Gray/balding RACE:...
Silver alert canceled for missing Madison man