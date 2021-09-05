Advertisement

Beloit PD investigating ‘suspicious’ death

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape
By Hailey Koller
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is currently investigating a ‘suspicious’ death.

According to Beloit PD, the incident occurred at the 300 block of Portland Avenue in Beloit.

The investigation is active and ongoing at this time. Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area to allow detectives to investigate the incident.

Officials plan to release more information at a press conference at 12 p.m. this afternoon outside the Beloit Police Department.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
Janet Pulvermacher
Silver Alert canceled for missing New Glarus woman
The 15-year-old was last seen on County Road N in Arpin, WI.
Missing Wood County girl spotted in Madison, may be headed to Utah
Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began

Latest News

MPD investigating two overnight armed robberies
Pfc. Riley Tiedt, assigned to the 2-127th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division, Wisconsin...
Afghan refugees receive Covid-19 vaccines at Ft. McCoy
Pfc. Riley Tiedt, assigned to the 2-127th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division, Wisconsin...
Afghan refugees receive COVID-19 vaccines at Ft. McCoy
Lots of sunshine is expected over the next couple days. Temperatures will be a little above...
Sunshine Returns for Today and Labor Day