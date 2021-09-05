Beloit PD investigating ‘suspicious’ death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is currently investigating a ‘suspicious’ death.

According to Beloit PD, the incident occurred at the 300 block of Portland Avenue in Beloit.

The investigation is active and ongoing at this time. Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area to allow detectives to investigate the incident.

Officials plan to release more information at a press conference at 12 p.m. this afternoon outside the Beloit Police Department.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.