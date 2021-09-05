Advertisement

Body of climber from Colorado recovered from Bolivian peak

By Keagan Schlosser
Sep. 5, 2021
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) - The body of an American man who died while climbing one of Bolivia’s highest peaks has arrived in the country’s capital after a two-day recovery effort.

Rescue workers say 24-year-old Daniel Granberg of Colorado died atop the Illimani mountain.

Rescuer Sergio Condori Vallejos says the man’s lungs apparently gave out during a difficult trek across the mountain. Family members described Granberg as big-hearted, adventurous and well-traveled with friends all over the world.

He graduated from Princeton University with a math degree and was an exceptional singer. His mother, Jean Granberg, said her heart was broken.

